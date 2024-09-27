Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.