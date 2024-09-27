iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, an increase of 254.0% from the August 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.73. 261,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,497. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

