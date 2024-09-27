iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, an increase of 254.0% from the August 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.73. 261,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,497. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.75.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
