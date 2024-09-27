Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.38.

JAMF opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Jamf has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Jamf had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jamf will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $31,816.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 16.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Jamf by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Jamf during the second quarter worth about $565,000. EVR Research LP lifted its holdings in Jamf by 282.9% in the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

