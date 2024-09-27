Jean Robitaille Sells 15,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.42, for a total transaction of C$1,701,300.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$59.36 and a 12 month high of C$114.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.88. The stock has a market cap of C$56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.19. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.5012201 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.547 dividend. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$105.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

