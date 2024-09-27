Jean Robitaille Sells 15,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.42, for a total transaction of C$1,701,300.00.
Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$59.36 and a 12 month high of C$114.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.88. The stock has a market cap of C$56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.
Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.19. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.5012201 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$105.14.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agnico Eagle Mines
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.