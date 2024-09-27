Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Short Interest Update

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 3,810.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JEXYY opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. Jiangsu Expressway has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $22.40.
Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jiangsu Expressway
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.