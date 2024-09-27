Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Short Interest Update

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 3,810.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JEXYY opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. Jiangsu Expressway has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $22.40.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile

Featured Stories

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited engages in investment, construction, operation, and management of toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Yanjiang Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, Changyi Expressway, Yichang Expressway, and Wufengshan Bridge.

