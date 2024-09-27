John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Up 273.2% in September

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 273.2% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BTO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 40,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,660. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $33.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,727,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 31,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.