John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Up 273.2% in September

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 273.2% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of BTO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 40,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,660. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $33.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
