John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF (JHDV) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on September 30th

John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2198 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of JHDV opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a market cap of $9.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.97. John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $36.35.
About John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF
