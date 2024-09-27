Kenneth D. Eichenbaum Purchases 4,000 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU) Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth D. Eichenbaum acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $23,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

InfuSystem Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.07 million, a P/E ratio of -657,000.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on INFU. StockNews.com raised shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on InfuSystem

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfuSystem

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 666,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 60,813 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 52.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 169.4% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem

(Get Free Report)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.