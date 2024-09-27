Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) PT Raised to $10.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of KRO stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.19 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 66,081 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $960,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 57,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 661.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 35,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

