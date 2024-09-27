Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LH. UBS Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $220.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $238.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.61.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,306. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Inv LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Further Reading

