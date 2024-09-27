Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Purchases A$14,400.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Free Report) insider Marc Henderson acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,400.00 ($9,863.01).

Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Marc Henderson bought 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$10,200.00 ($6,986.30).

On Wednesday, July 24th, Marc Henderson purchased 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,200.00 ($10,410.96).

On Wednesday, June 26th, Marc Henderson acquired 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of A$35,000.00 ($23,972.60).

Laramide Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.67.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

