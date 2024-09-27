Lennar Co. (LEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.
Lennar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years. Lennar has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lennar to earn $15.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.
Lennar Stock Up 0.7 %
LEN stock opened at $183.13 on Friday. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $193.80. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lennar from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.94.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lennar
Lennar Company Profile
Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lennar
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- What Intuitive Machines’ Big NASA Contract Means for Investors
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- REITs on the Rise After Rate Cuts: Where to Invest Now
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is Viking Therapeutics Ready For Another Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.