Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Matthew E. Korenberg Sells 6,275 Shares

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 6,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $653,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,885.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $112.13.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,906 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,655,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

