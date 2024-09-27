LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, an increase of 815.2% from the August 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of LY to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

LY Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.03. LY has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $7.05.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LY had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that LY will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

