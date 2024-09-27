Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Main Street Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 59.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 87.58% and a return on equity of 14.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.