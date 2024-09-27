Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

