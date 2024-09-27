MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

MV Oil Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MVO opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.67%. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. MV Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVO. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 67,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 176.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in MV Oil Trust in the first quarter worth $128,000. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

