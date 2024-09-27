Nana Mensah Sells 1,171 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) Director Nana Mensah sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $201,294.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.1 %

DRI opened at $167.95 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.39.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Evercore ISI raised Darden Restaurants from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Darden Restaurants

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $58,601,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,330,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.