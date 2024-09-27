NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWG shares. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 45.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 65.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

See Also

