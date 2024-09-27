Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 717.8% from the August 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Up 4.4 %

NHYDY stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,711. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

