Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Short Interest Update

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NUVR remained flat at $7.80 on Friday. Nuvera Communications has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.29.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%.

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its fiber network.

