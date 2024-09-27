Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ONCT. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.10% and a negative net margin of 1,948.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.00) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

