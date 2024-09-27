Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Origin Enterprises Stock Performance

LON OGN opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Tuesday. Origin Enterprises has a one year low of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 3.60 ($0.05). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Origin Enterprises alerts:

Origin Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,953.49%.

Origin Enterprises Company Profile

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.