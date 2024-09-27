Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 502,023 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,661,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

