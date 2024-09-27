Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays cut Pacira BioSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.10.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.82. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $178.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In other news, CEO Frank D. Lee bought 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,186.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee bought 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,186.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $136,240 and have sold 4,281 shares valued at $105,494. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,413,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 37.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 590,082 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,332,000 after purchasing an additional 285,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,066,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,300,000 after buying an additional 198,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.