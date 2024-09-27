Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $254,021.35 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $254,021.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,506.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $218,100.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $200,799.50.

On Thursday, August 1st, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50.

On Monday, July 15th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $37.08 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 309.03 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.