Patrick O. Zalupski Sells 33,018 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2024

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 33,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $1,207,798.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,060,406.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

