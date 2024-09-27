Patrick O. Zalupski Sells 33,018 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 33,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $1,207,798.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,060,406.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.89.
Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes Company Profile
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
