Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Update

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the August 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Pets at Home Group Price Performance

Pets at Home Group stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

