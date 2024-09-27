Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Update

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the August 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Pets at Home Group Price Performance
Pets at Home Group stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66.
About Pets at Home Group
