Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NAMS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter worth $194,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 117.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

