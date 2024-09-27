Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO) Short Interest Up 167.9% in September

Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 167.9% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Planet Image International Stock Performance
Planet Image International stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. Planet Image International has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.83.
Planet Image International Company Profile
