Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has $90.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.04.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 533.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3,147.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.