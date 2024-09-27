Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Cut by Analyst

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.60. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.85 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.35.

MTB stock opened at $175.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.19. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $180.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in M&T Bank by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 676,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,432,000 after buying an additional 472,997 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 77.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,993,000 after acquiring an additional 319,051 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1,155.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 189,038 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,147,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,890,000 after purchasing an additional 100,526 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

