Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Limited Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CIA. Scotiabank upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins set a C$8.25 price target on Champion Iron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$6.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.92. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$4.74 and a 1-year high of C$7.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$467.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$454.50 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.64%.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

