Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Lifted by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) – Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Aclarion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets analyst L. Ward now expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Ascendiant Capital Markets has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclarion’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. Ascendiant Capital Markets also issued estimates for Aclarion’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Get Aclarion alerts:

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Aclarion had a negative return on equity of 910.84% and a negative net margin of 10,967.15%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Aclarion Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Aclarion

Shares of NASDAQ ACON opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Aclarion has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aclarion stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.40% of Aclarion at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclarion

(Get Free Report)

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.