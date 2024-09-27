Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for BlackSky Technology Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for BlackSky Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for BlackSky Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BlackSky Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.
BKSY stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. BlackSky Technology has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $14.16.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSY. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 83,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 800,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 174,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
