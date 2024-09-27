Raymond James Weighs in on Montage Gold Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Montage Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02).

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 price target on Montage Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price target on Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.49.

Montage Gold Stock Up 5.5 %

Montage Gold stock opened at C$1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 5.75. Montage Gold has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$661.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

