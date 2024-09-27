Raymond James Weighs in on Montage Gold Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Montage Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02).
Check Out Our Latest Report on Montage Gold
Montage Gold Stock Up 5.5 %
Montage Gold stock opened at C$1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 5.75. Montage Gold has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$661.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.54.
Montage Gold Company Profile
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Montage Gold
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.