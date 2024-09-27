Raymond James Weighs in on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of C$409.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.03 million.

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$86.53 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$52.15 and a 52-week high of C$87.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$81.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

