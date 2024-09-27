Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RF. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.06.

NYSE:RF opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,739 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Regions Financial by 1,676.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Regions Financial by 1,075.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 415,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 98,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

