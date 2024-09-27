Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.71. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter.
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
