Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Up 7.0 %

Remark stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.71. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Remark Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275,675 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.