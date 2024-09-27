ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) and China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Head-To-Head Comparison

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) and China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and China Resources Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global 1.53% 1.23% 0.17% China Resources Power N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Resources Power has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and China Resources Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $82.88 billion 0.03 $41.00 million $0.12 52.17 China Resources Power $13.20 billion 0.96 $1.41 billion N/A N/A

China Resources Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReNew Energy Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ReNew Energy Global and China Resources Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 1 3 0 2.75 China Resources Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 38.45%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than China Resources Power.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats China Resources Power on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About China Resources Power

(Get Free Report)

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 42 coal-fired power plants, 159 wind farms, 38 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 5 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 52,581 MW. It also engages in coal mining and marketing activities; and undertakes combined generation of heat and power, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company is involved in the distribution of energy, power sale, intelligent energy, coal mining, and other areas; and distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.