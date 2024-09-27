Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REPL. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Replimune Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Replimune Group stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 13.46. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $760.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $90,988.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,760.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 10,304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 72.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

