Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) CEO Buys $58,566.04 in Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw bought 71,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $58,566.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,743,907 shares in the company, valued at $12,090,003.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

RVP opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 6.54. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.08.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 46.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retractable Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

