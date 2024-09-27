Robert F. Mehmel Sells 3,174 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) COO Robert F. Mehmel sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $222,211.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 750,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,568,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GFF opened at $69.00 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.94 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 0.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 1.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Griffon by 2.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Griffon by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Griffon in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

