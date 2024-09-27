Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF Price Performance

MAGX stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 64,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,890. Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72.

About Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF

The Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds aiming to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) through derivative instruments such as swaps.

