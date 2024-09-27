RTX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RTX)

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 45,338 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 139% compared to the average daily volume of 18,985 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in RTX during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Melius Research raised their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

RTX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $120.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $123.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

