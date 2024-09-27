Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.69.
A number of research firms recently commented on RBRK. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W raised Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter worth $227,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the second quarter worth about $427,000.
RBRK stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. Rubrik has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33.
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
