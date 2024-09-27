Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $479.07.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Saia
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Saia Stock Performance
Shares of SAIA stock opened at $431.28 on Friday. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $341.26 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $410.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.74.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. Analysts predict that Saia will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Saia
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Trading Halts Explained
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.