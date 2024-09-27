Sandra Stash Buys 1,040 Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Stock

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) insider Sandra Stash acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,125 ($15.06) per share, for a total transaction of £11,700 ($15,666.85).

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DEC opened at GBX 842.50 ($11.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,006.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,047.67. The stock has a market cap of £409.03 million, a P/E ratio of 407.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.19. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a one year low of GBX 818.50 ($10.96) and a one year high of GBX 1,681 ($22.51).

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,347.83%.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

