Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on October 25th

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Sandstorm Gold has a payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.
Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE SAND opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 1.14. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAND. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
