Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Down 91.9% in September

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Scienjoy Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of SJ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 6,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $32.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.07. Scienjoy has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $4.77.

Get Scienjoy alerts:

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter. Scienjoy had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.